LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say 13 new cabins are expected to open by June at a state park along the Colorado River in western Arizona.
Today’s News-Herald reports construction on 13 of 20 planned cabins began in December as part the efforts to renovate Lake Havasu State Park, which has seen an increasing number of visitors in recent years.
The new cabins are being built within 50 yards (45 meters) of the shoreline, offering views of the water and the California landscape on the horizon.
The park is also working to improve roads, family rooms and restroom and shower facilities at the park’s campgrounds and beach areas.
Park Manager Pete Knotts says 488,000 people visited the park last year, and rangers expect the number to reach 500,000 by the end of this year.
___
Information from: Today’s News-Herald, http://www.havasunews.com