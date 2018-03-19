KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Work installing a new $2 million pedestrian bridge for a northern Indiana recreation trail will temporarily close part of a state highway in Kokomo.

The bridge over Indiana 931 on the city’s north side will connect the Nickel Plate Trail to downtown Kokomo. The Kokomo Tribune reports crews were set to divert traffic from the highway on Tuesday so two cranes can set the nearly 200-foot-long bridge in place.

City Engineer Carey Stranahan says the span will have an advanced lighting system spotlighting signs welcoming people to the city.

He says crews will still need to pour the concrete deck and finish other work before opening the bridge to the public, which should happen by Memorial Day.

The trail runs more than 40 miles from Kokomo through Peru to Rochester.

