KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Work installing a new $2 million pedestrian bridge for a northern Indiana recreation trail will temporarily close part of a state highway in Kokomo.

The bridge over Indiana 932 on the city’s north side will connect the Nickel Plate Trail to downtown Kokomo. The Kokomo Tribune reports that the road closure so two cranes can set the nearly 200-foot-long bridge in place was delayed from Tuesday until Friday.

City Engineer Carey Stranahan says the span will also serve as a high-profile gateway, with an advanced lighting system that will spotlight signs welcoming people to the city and promoting the trail. He says the bridge should be open to the public by Memorial Day.

The trail runs more than 40 miles from Kokomo, through Peru to Rochester.

___

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com