SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s incoming foreign minister says Latin America’s biggest country will pull out of a United Nations accord aimed at ensuring safe, orderly and humane migration.
Ernesto Araujo says on his Twitter page that the country’s new government will pull out of the accord “because immigration cannot be dealt with as a global issue, but according to each country’s reality and sovereignty.”
Brazil’s outgoing government joined 163 other governments on Monday to approve the nonbinding Global Compact for Migration on Monday.
Opponents of the accord say it would help import poverty and crime, reduce wages and take jobs away from taxpaying citizens,
Araujo will take office in January under right-wing President-elect Jair Bolsonaro.