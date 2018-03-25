NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — New Boston city officials and the Bowie County district attorney have asked the Texas Rangers to open an investigation into the city’s police department.
The Texarkana Gazette reports that the request comes after allegations that the department’s police chief engaged in racially discriminatory hiring, made arrests without probable cause and used city funds to purchase items not approved by the city council.
Police Chief Tony King declined to comment when contacted by the paper.
The Rangers have agreed to open an investigation.
The allegations also include sexually explicit communications between King and an employee he fired without cause. Other witnesses described incidents where King arrested people without cause, including at a local restaurant where he arrested a man for not busing his own table when he left.
___
Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com