PARIS (AP) — The Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU has suffered another hit as determined journalists and Kremlin critics focus on exposing its secrets.
A new report published Friday details the misbehavior, sloppiness and bizarre bureaucratic decisions that allowed a Russian crime reporter to identify multiple alleged GRU officers.
Journalist Sergei Kanev says he wants to call attention to problems within an organization he thinks has gone from traditional spying to unchecked violence and foreign interference.
GRU agents have been accused of a nerve agent attack in Britain, hacking the 2016 U.S. presidential election campaign and other wrongdoing. Russia denies it all.
Kanev’s reporting was funded by Kremlin opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s Dossier Project and also released by Russian independent Dozhd TV. Experts say it’s embarrassing but won’t deter the GRU.