LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas has installed its third bishop.

KSNV-TV reports George Thomas, the former bishop of Helena, Montana, officially became the new Bishop of Las Vegas during a Tuesday service at the Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer church.

Thomas is taking over for the retiring Bishop Joseph Pepe, who had served in the position since 2001.

The Diocese of Las Vegas has 32 churches and spans over five counties and 40,000 square miles (103,600 square kilometers).

The Diocese has about 750,000 members in southern Nevada.

The Diocese says 60 percent of its members are Hispanic.

Thomas was the Bishop of Helena, Montana for 14 years.

