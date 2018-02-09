BOISE, Idaho — An eastern Idaho lawmaker is backing legislation that would allow all adults over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit.
Currently, state law says only Idaho residents may carry concealed weapons in most places without a county-issued permit. However, concealed weapons are still prohibited inside schools, courthouses and jails as well as private businesses that decide to prohibit firearms.
Republican Sen. Antony Potts from Idaho Falls introduced legislation Friday that would no longer ban non-Idaho adults over the age of 21 from carrying concealed weapons without a permit.
The Senate State Affairs Committee agreed to introduce Potts’ bill, with only the panel’s Democratic members opposing. The bill must now pass a full hearing.
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
- A slow period of Seahawks news is about to come to an end: Here's a look at key upcoming dates
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
In Idaho, people ages 18 through 20 still need a permit and training