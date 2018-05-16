PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A senator in Rhode Island is introducing a bill that would legalize marijuana by following the framework set by neighboring Massachusetts.
Sen. Joshua Miller, a Democrat, introduced the bill Wednesday. The proposal would create a system to tax and regulate marijuana in Rhode Island that mirrors the system in Massachusetts.
Voters there approved legalizing marijuana in November 2016. Recreational sales will become legal in July.
Miller’s bill would establish a 10-percent tax on marijuana sales in addition to the state’s sales tax. It would also allow for towns and cities to implement an additional tax up to three percent.
Miller says Rhode Island will miss out on revenue when Rhode Islanders cross into Massachusetts to buy marijuana.
Bills to legalize marijuana in Rhode Island have stalled in previous legislative sessions.