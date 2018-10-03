Share story

By
The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal investigation seeks documents from a North Carolina government agency about business operations connected to a man who seemingly overnight became the largest individual donor in state politics.

The state Department of Insurance on Wednesday provided a copy of a grand jury subpoena demanding documents about Greg Lindberg, Durham-based Eli Global that he founded and several related companies.

The FBI and the federal prosecutor’s office in Charlotte declined to comment on the subpoena and investigation. WRAL-TV first reported their existence. Lindberg hasn’t addressed the subpoena publicly, either.

Campaign finance documents show Lindberg has given more than $5 million to North Carolina political committees since 2016.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Bob Phillips with Common Cause North Carolina says the probe reinforces questions about why Lindberg is donating. Lindberg has said little about why he’s giving.

GARY D. ROBERTSON