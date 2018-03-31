ORONO, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine says a new assistant coach on the men’s basketball team is believed to be the only woman in the role in Division I basketball.
School officials say Edniesha Curry was hired as one of three assistant coaches under new head coach Richard Barron.
She was an assistant coach for Maine’s women’s team when Barron led that program and she most recently worked with the NBA Assistant Coaches’ Program.
Curry says she’s blessed to work alongside Barron again and is grateful for the chance to return to Maine.
Barron says Curry is talented at developing players and “knows Maine, knows many of our players and knows me and my style of play.”
Before her first stint at Maine, Curry coached professional basketball teams in Vietnam and China.