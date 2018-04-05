FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) — The city of Freeport is giving residents a way to complain about things like potholes that doesn’t require that hey wait on hold.

The (Freeport) Journal-Standard reports that by using new software called iWorQ, residents can snap a photograph on their cellphones of that nasty pothole and send it to the city. The software also allows people to do things like report water main breaks, blocked sewers, and fallen trees.

Freeport Public Works Director Dennis Car says iWorQ allows people to immediately upload a photograph at any time of something they think the city should know about.

He says the app will not only get complaints and reports to the city quicker, but cut down on the time city employees spend on the phone.