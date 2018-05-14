RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new mobile application allows users to access four centuries of Virginia history.
The 2019 Commemoration’s Virginia History Trails app includes 20 themed trails and 400 detailed site descriptions that address what happened, who was involved and why each site is important to Virginia and American history.
Users can immerse themselves in a themed trail that winds across the state or use the app’s GPS feature to find nearby historical sites.
The themed trails on the app include: African-American, American Revolution, Civil Rights, Civil War, Immigration, Military, Preservation and Virginia Indians.
Virginia’s 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, commemorates the 400th anniversary of several pivotal events in Virginia in 1619.
The app can be downloaded from the American Evolution website.