JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The new leader of Amnesty International says many world leaders, especially President Donald Trump, are rolling back gains made in respecting human rights.

Kumi Naidoo describes the Trump administration’s separation of families at U.S. borders as “one of the worst atrocities” the world has seen in a long time.

The South African-born former anti-apartheid activist began a four-year term at the helm of the London-based rights group on Wednesday. He says the challenges to human rights in the world today mean that his organization must show “maximum courage.”

He singles out the governments of Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Yemen and the Philippines as ones he says are failing to respect human rights.