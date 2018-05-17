KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The construction of a new Alaska state ferry is nearing completion.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the 280-foot ferry Tazlina was lowered into the water for the first time Wednesday and checked for possible leakage.

The vessel is being built by Vigor Alaska in Ketchikan. The ship is nearly complete and scheduled to be christened in July.

Vigor is building two Alaska ferries, the Tazlina and the Hubbard, at a shipyard in Ketchikan.

Both originally were set for delivery in October 2018, but Vigor doesn’t think it will meet that deadline for the Hubbard.

Specific routes and start dates for the ships remain under consideration.

___

