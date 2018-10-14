KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The construction of the second of two new Alaska state ferries is nearing completion.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the 280-foot (85-meter) ferry Hubbard was lowered into the water for the first time at the Ketchikan Shipyard last week and checked for possible leakage.

The vessel is being built by Vigor Alaska, which also constructed its sister ship Tazlina. The ferry Tazlina launched in May and was christened in August.

The remainder of work on the Hubbard consists of interior outfitting and finishing.

Both ferries were scheduled to be delivered to the Alaska Marine Highway System this month, but officials say the Hubbard won’t be completed until March 2019.

The vessels are expected to enter service in May.

___

Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com