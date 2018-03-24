BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s state utility regulatory agency has a new top administrator, chosen from within the agency’s ranks.
The Louisiana Public Service Commission chose Brandon Frey to be its executive secretary, a position that oversees the day-to-day operations of the agency.
Frey had been working as interim executive secretary since Eve Kahao Gonzalez retired from the job in January. She had held the position since 2009. Frey previously worked as the chief lawyer for the commission.
PSC spokesman Colby Cook says Frey will be paid $137,000 annually.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
Cook says the five elected commissioners agreed unanimously to Frey’s appointment.