ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new addiction treatment center has opened to provide services for people struggling with substance abuse in New York’s Southern Tier.
State officials announced the grand opening of the facility on Thursday. Located at the former Broome County Developmental Center in Binghamton, the 50-bed center will focus on short-term detoxification efforts for individuals before they begin a recovery program.
Syracuse Behavioral Health will operate the center using $1.5 million in annual state funding. The center has future plans to add long-term residential treatment services.
State officials say the center is the first facility in Broome County to offer patient beds for drug detox.
