ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A new state-funded facility that aims to help New Yorkers recovering from addiction has opened in Syracuse.

State officials announced the opening of the facility on Thursday. Known as the CUSE Recovery Community and Outreach Center, the location will offer peer group support, workforce training, social activities and other programs in a drug-free environment for people working to stay healthy after a struggle with substance abuse.

Similar facilities have been opened around New York as part of the state’s efforts to combat the scourge of addiction.

Officials also announced the reopening of a recovery center in Rochester that had moved to a new location.