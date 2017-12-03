ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There’s a new center for New Yorkers working to stay healthy following a struggle with drug use.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the opening last week of the new Pillars Recovery Center in Harlem. The facility, which received $1.75 million in state funding, offers peer support groups, job training, recreation and health programs and treatment programs tailored for individuals. The centers are intended to serve as a non-clinical, substance-free place where former users can come together to support their recovery.

The state says they now have similar recovery centers in all five of New York City’s boroughs.

Cuomo says the new center is an example of steps the state is taking to expand treatment and services for those struggling with addiction and drug use.