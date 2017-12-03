ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — There’s a new center for New Yorkers working to stay healthy following a struggle with drug use.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the opening last week of the new Pillars Recovery Center in Harlem. The facility, which received $1.75 million in state funding, offers peer support groups, job training, recreation and health programs and treatment programs tailored for individuals. The centers are intended to serve as a non-clinical, substance-free place where former users can come together to support their recovery.
The state says they now have similar recovery centers in all five of New York City’s boroughs.
Cuomo says the new center is an example of steps the state is taking to expand treatment and services for those struggling with addiction and drug use.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat