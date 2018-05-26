DERBY, Kan. (AP) — Dinosaur fans now have a new place to indulge their interest.
The new Field Station: Dinosaurs park has opened in Derby. The 14-acre dinosaur theme park features 44 life-size animatronic dinosaurs spread among three distinct areas of the park.
Park executive director Guy Gsell says the exhibits roar, breathe and blink. The park also features a lake and quarry and employees providing live shows.
The Wichita Eagle reports the park is the first major attraction to open in the Wichita area in the past few years.
The $6.5 million cost was funded with private financing and sales tax revenue bonds from the city of Derby.
The dinosaurs featured in the park were once found in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico and Missouri.
