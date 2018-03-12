RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is going to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, while UNLV is staying home.
The Wolf Pack is one of two teams from the Mountain West Conference to make the tournament, seeded seventh in the South Region. The team plays Texas on Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Runnin’ Rebels finished their season with 20 wins and 13 losses, including a loss to Nevada last week in the Mountain West semifinal.
UNLV did not receive an invitation to the NCAA or the NIT tournaments.
San Diego State was the other Mountain West team selected to be part of March Madness. The Aztecs play Houston on Thursday in a West Region matchup.
Utah and BYU are headed to the NIT.