MONTELLO, Nev. (AP) — State wildlife officials are offering a reward for information that helps them solve a bull elk poaching case in northeast Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says a bull elk was killed and left to waste sometime between Nov. 17 and 19 in Montello, near the Winecup Ranch a few miles away from the border with Utah.

Game warden Nick Brunson says another bull was shot and harvested nearby. He says tire tracks led to the harvested bull and continued on to within 10 feet of the one left to waste.

The department says wardens believe one group shot both bulls. Brunson says there were several hunters in the area who may have seen something.

The agency is offering a $1,000 for information. Witnesses may call 800-992-3030 to share information.