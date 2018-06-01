LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s top election official says 15,000 people registered as active voters in May, bringing to 1.44 million the number of active voters eligible to cast ballots in primary elections June 12.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske (seg-AHV’-skee) reported Friday the number of active voters listed at the close of registration for the 2018 primaries was up 11.4 percent compared with the 2016 primary elections.

Overall percentages didn’t change month-to-month from April to May.

About 38 percent of voters statewide are registered Democratic, 34 percent Republican, 21 percent unaffiliated and 4.5 percent Independent American Party.

About 1 percent registered Libertarian and 1 percent with other minor political parties.

The pace of Republicans registering increased in May, with more than 4,300 names added to the voter rolls. That compared with 2,800 in April.

More than 5,600 new Democrats registered in May, compared with 5,300 in April.

Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 4,100 in May, up from 3,800 in April.

This story corrects the 2nd sentence reference to active voters to read ‘the number of’ instead of 147,000.