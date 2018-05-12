RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has named a northern Nevada tribal leader to a national advisory panel that provides local input to the federal agency.

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Council Member Mervin Wright Jr. of Nixon will serve on the 33-member Local Government Advisory Committee.

He’s also was appointed Friday to its Small Community Advisory Subcommittee aimed at developing partnerships with rural towns to address environmental and public health issues.

Acting EPA Regional Administrator Alexis Strauss says Wright has dedicated his career to promoting water quality issues. He currently represents the interests of tribes from Nevada on EPA’s National Tribal Caucus.

Wright says he’s committed to assuring the use of effective, logical science in the federal decision-making process.