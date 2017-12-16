RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz is calling on Attorney General Adam Laxalt to either end his campaign for governor or resign as the state’s top prosecutor.

Schwartz, Laxalt’s opponent in the Republican primary election, says the attorney general has shown he cannot separate his official duties and his campaign.

Laxalt came under fire after the Reno Gazette-Journal published an audio recording where Laxalt is suggesting his staffers help beat back a news story critical of him for casting the lone dissenting vote in the pardon of a convicted murderer.

The recording suggests he has used his state staff for political purposes.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Schwartz also cited three past moves by Laxalt tied with big campaign contributions.

Laxalt’s campaign spokesman Andy Matthews called Schwartz’s efforts a “laughable political stunt” in a Friday statement.