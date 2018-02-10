CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada is taking steps toward leaving the federal healthcare.gov and setting up a separate exchange operated by the state.
The Nevada Appeal reports that the Legislative Interim Finance Committee on Friday authorized state officials to spend $1 million to prepare a request for proposals and find a private provider.
Heather Korbulic, executive director of the state system, says changes are needed because healthcare.gov is steadily raising the rates it charges states that link their front-end systems to the federal exchange.
Korbulic says the federal rate increases by 2019 will leave the state with almost nothing to run the front-end system.
Nevada tied its state exchange to the site after an to build a state site using Xerox as a contractor failed, but Korbulic says several vendors now have proven systems.