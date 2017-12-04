LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two veteran Nevada Supreme Court justices say this will be their last term on the seven-member bench, in an announcement that means two new members will be elected in November 2018.

Justices Michael Douglas and Michael Cherry each said In brief comments before hearing appellate arguments Monday in Las Vegas that they’ll retire in January 2019 after their terms on the state high court expire.

Douglas has been on the court since his appointment by Republican former Gov. Kenny Guinn in March 2004. He’s the first black justice ever on the state high court, and will serve as chief justice in 2018.

Cherry was elected in November 2006 and took his seat in January 2007.

The last time two Nevada justices were elected at once was November 2004.