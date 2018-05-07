CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court is giving each side 30 minutes to argue whether the state should move forward with its first execution of a death row inmate in 11 years.
The court has scheduled oral arguments in Carson City Tuesday in the case of twice-convicted killer Scott Raymond Dozier.
Dozier was found guilty of the 2002 murder of 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller, whose torso was found in a suitcase in a Las Vegas trash bin. He also was convicted of second-degree murder of another victim, whose torso was buried in the Arizona desert.
The state wants to execute him with a three-drug combination never used before in the United States.
Dozier says he wants to die and doesn’t care what drugs are used.
The American Civil Liberties Union says the potential for a botched execution amounts to cruel or unusual punishment.