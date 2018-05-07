Share story

By
The Associated Press

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Supreme Court is giving each side 30 minutes to argue whether the state should move forward with its first execution of a death row inmate in 11 years.

The court has scheduled oral arguments in Carson City Tuesday in the case of twice-convicted killer Scott Raymond Dozier.

Dozier was found guilty of the 2002 murder of 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller, whose torso was found in a suitcase in a Las Vegas trash bin. He also was convicted of second-degree murder of another victim, whose torso was buried in the Arizona desert.

The state wants to execute him with a three-drug combination never used before in the United States.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Dozier says he wants to die and doesn’t care what drugs are used.

The American Civil Liberties Union says the potential for a botched execution amounts to cruel or unusual punishment.

The Associated Press