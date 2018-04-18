RENO, Nev. (AP) — Students at more than a dozen Nevada schools plan to participate Friday in a national walkout protesting gun violence marking the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.

At least eight schools in the Reno-Sparks area have registered for events for the National School Walkout.

In Las Vegas organizers are making plans for student walkouts at seven high schools, one middle school, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and the College of Southern Nevada.

Ann Snellgrove, a senior at Reno’s Wooster High, helped lead hundreds on a walkout at her school on March 14. She says many of them plan a return trip to a local post office several blocks away at 10 a.m. Friday to deliver letters to Nevada Republicans Sen. Dean Heller and Rep. Mark Amodei urging action to combat gun violence.