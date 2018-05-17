LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada education officials say the president of Nevada State College has gone on a leave of absence after he was arrested last month on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Las Vegas Sun reports Bart Patterson crashed his car into a streetlight pole in Henderson after driving home from a charity event on April 27.

According to court documents, Patterson had blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit following his arrest.

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly says he and Patterson had agreed that “he would take a leave of absence to reflect upon his actions.”

In a statement released through the college, Patterson expressed regret for the actions, saying he was thankful that no one was injured.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com