LAS VEGAS (AP) — New fundraising reports show Nevada Sen. Dean Heller has $4.2 million in his campaign fundraising account as the Republican prepares to fend off a primary challenge and Democrats hoping to turn his seat blue next year.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Heller’s campaign filed Monday with the Federal Elections Commission showed the senator raised $1.1 million from July through September, putting his account just over $4 million.

Freshman Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen is seeking Heller’s seat, and Republican businessman Danny Tarkanian says he plans to challenge Heller in the GOP primary.

Heller is viewed as one of the Senate’s most vulnerable Republican incumbents partly because he’s the only one up for re-election in a state President Donald Trump failed to carry last year.

Rosen and Tarkanian’s most recent fundraising reports have not yet been posted with the FEC.

