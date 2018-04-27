LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican members of Nevada’s congressional delegation are so far not joining more than 170 members of Congress, including Nevada’s Democratic members, in calling for the resignation of Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Nevada’s Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Democratic Reps. Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen say reports of ethical concerns and lavish spending by Pruitt mean it’s time for him to go.

Republican Sen. Dean Heller’s office did not directly respond to a question asking whether he feels Pruitt should resign but issued a statement from Heller saying he’s “concerned about reports of the administrator’s use of taxpayer dollars” and wants to see the results of investigations by the EPA’s inspector general into Pruitt.

Republican Rep. Mark Amodei’s office did not immediately respond to a message Friday seeking comment.

Pruitt has denied wrongdoing.