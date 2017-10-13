CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada officials say a state park on Lake Tahoe has an outbreak of white satin moths that could lead to tree stress and defoliation.

KRNV-TV reported Thursday that Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources officials say a survey found the infestation covering 226 acres at Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park.

Officials say the infestation could diminish the fall colors at the park this year, but more urban areas should not experience any major defoliation. The moths are not native to the area, and they do not have local predators.

Officials with the Nevada Division of Forestry are looking into possible insecticides to spray next year.

