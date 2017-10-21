RENO, Nev. (AP) — People who didn’t graduate from a Nevada high school because they failed proficiency exams are now eligible for a retroactive diploma.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that thousands of students who left high school as far back as the 1980s could be affected.
A memo from state Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero to school district superintendents says references to the high school proficiency exams have been removed from Nevada state laws.
The exams in writing, reading, math and science were mandatory until this past school year.
Canavero’s Oct. 13 memo says student denied diplomas because they didn’t pass one or more proficiency exams will be issued a diploma if they submit a written request and if they had the required number of credits.