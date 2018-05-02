GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for the car crash that led to the death of a 21-month-old girl.

The Gardnerville Record-Courier reports 54-year-old David Neese was convicted last week on a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter for the January 2017 crash.

Authorities say Neese of Fernley failed to stop as he was approaching the traffic light at the intersection of Johnson Lane and U.S. Highway 395 south of Carson City.

Authorities say Neese’s pickup truck struck two cars from behind, including the one containing Ava Gray. Authorities say the child received a head injury from the crash and died a couple days later.

Information from: Gardnerville Record-Courier, http://www.recordcourier.com