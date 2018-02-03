NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — Central Iowa authorities say a man has been charged with murder in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.
Police say 29-year-old Calvin Curtis White, of Nevada, Iowa, was charged Friday with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death after the infant was found not breathing and declared dead days earlier.
Police say the mother called 911 after arriving home on Monday and finding the baby not breathing. The baby later died at a hospital. Authorities are awaiting autopsy results.
Police did not release details on what led to White’s arrest. No attorney was yet listed for White in an online court search Saturday.
