ELY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada inmate serving up to life in prison for kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault has been stabbed to death in a fight with two other inmates at the state prison in Ely.

Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said Wednesday that 32-year-old Sergio Chan was killed in the altercation at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The department’s inspector general is investigating the incident at the Ely State Prison about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of the Utah line.

Santina says Chan was talking on the telephone when he was attacked by two other inmates who stabbed him multiple times.

Prison guards broke up the fight and Chan was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Chan had been at the prison since he was convicted in Clark County in 2003. He was serving 29 years to life.