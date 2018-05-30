LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 41-year old Nevada inmate serving up to 11 years in state prison for manslaughter has died at a hospital in Las Vegas.

Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina says Daniel Prim died Tuesday at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Prim was transported there from the High Desert State Prison, where he had been incarcerated since October.

A Clark County judge sentenced him to three to 11 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and use of a deadly weapon.

Santina said Wednesday an autopsy will be conducted to determine his official cause of death.