ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada transportation officials have reopened a stretch of state highway that has been closed for nearly a week because of a wildfire that has burned 370 square miles (958 sq. kilometers) of rangeland and forest near the Idaho line.

Motorists are advised to use caution to avoid any debris that may remain from the South Sugarloaf Fire if they travel on the Mountain City Highway (State Route 225) in northern Elko County south of Owyhee.

Flames burned across the highway twice in the past week as the fire spread east, heading deeper into the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

More than 700 firefighters continue to battle the blaze that was sparked by lightning on Aug. 17. It’s now estimated to be 44 percent contained.

No homes have been lost. But a U.S. Forest Service outbuilding was destroyed on Sunday.