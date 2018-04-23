LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Gaming Commission tweaked its regulations for dealing with intoxicated gamblers.
KVVU-TV reports the commission last week voted to clarify the rules and explain that casinos are not allowed to let “visible impaired” people gamble. That includes customers who are under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or other substances.
Commission Chairman Tony Alamo says the legislation is not new. He says it just makes the rules more clear.
The change comes about a year after Nevada legalized recreational marijuana. Alamo says that did not have an impact on the vote. He says it was a response to changing times.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
___
Information from: KVVU-TV, http://www.kvvu.com