LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials have announced the appointment of a new chief state medical officer.

State Division of Public and Behavioral Health chief Julie Kotchevar said Thursday that Ihsan Azzam is replacing Dr. Leon Ravin, a psychiatrist who became Nevada’s top doctor on a temporary basis about six months ago.

Kotchevar says Azzam is an experienced public health, epidemiology, disease control and prevention specialist with 35 years of experience nationally and internationally.

As Nevada’s chief epidemiologist since 1995, he has advised health care providers and state and local health authorities.

Ravin remains statewide psychiatric director. He oversees facilities including the Rawson-Neal Psychiatric Hospital in Las Vegas and Lakes Crossing Center in Sparks.

He took over as Nevada’s top doctor Oct. 31, after the sudden resignation of Dr. John DiMuro.