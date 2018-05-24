LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus and District of Columbia Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton have made a bet over the upcoming Stanley Cup Final matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

Titus’ office said in a statement Thursday that Titus and her staff will wear T-shirts advocating D.C. statehood if the Capitals win.

If the Golden Knights win, Norton and her staff will find a way to display their opposition to a plan for the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste dump in Nevada.

Norton says both D.C. and Vegas “know what it is like to have the federal government trample on you.”

Norton and Titus also say the loser of their bet will give a basket of local goods to the other.