RENO, Nev. (AP) — An annual report ranking U.S. cities has placed Reno and Las Vegas among the top 10 small and big cities.

The “America’s Best Cities 2018” rankings placed Las Vegas fifth in the big city category and Reno sixth among the smaller cities, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported this week.

The rankings were compiled by Resonance Consultancy, a consulting firm on international destination branding. The rankings are based on six categories, including economic factors, infrastructure, housing affordability and a city’s online search results and social media attention.

A more complete picture of a city is gathered by incorporating user-generated metrics instead of relying solely on economic indicators, said Chris Fair, president of Resonance Consultancy.

“You get a holistic view with respect to the performance of a city in all these areas that determine desirability,” Fair said.

Reno’s recreation and emerging tech industry helped send it into the top 10 for the first time. The city scored well in the product category for its institutions, attractions and infrastructure.

“I’ve been to Reno many times working on projects and I think Reno’s story wasn’t very well known outside of Nevada and California,” Fair said. “We expect people to be talking about Reno and looking at the city in a new light after its rapid ascent in the rankings.”

With the arrival of major tech companies in Reno, Mayor Hillary Schieve said the city’s ranking didn’t surprise her.

“We’ve seen so much success in such a short period of time that we’re able to tell this comeback-kid type of story,” Schieve said. “People are really discovering Reno and all it has to offer.”

Las Vegas’ attractions, economy and improved quality of life helped move the city higher in the rankings.

Nevada’s good showing in the rankings is a result of the actions taken following the recession, Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval said. The state is starting to see the benefits of the investments made on economic development and universities, he said.

“People are starting to discover what we all know, that this is an incredible place to live and raise a family,” Sandoval said. “We’re in the midst of a Renaissance but what’s important is that it’s sustainable.”

