LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Clark County School District bus driver has been sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after 35 years for molesting special needs children.
KSNV-TV reported Wednesday that Michael Banco was convicted of molesting the children that were 3 and 4 years old.
Prosecutors called it the most horrific case they’ve ever seen. Some of the incidents were caught on bus surveillance cameras.
Judge Elisa Cadish called the crimes “incomprehensible” when sentencing Banco.
___
Information from: KSNV-TV, http://www.mynews3.com/index.php