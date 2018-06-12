Nation & WorldNation & World Politics Nevada brothel owner ousts incumbent state lawmaker in Republican primary for legislative seat Originally published June 12, 2018 at 11:35 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada brothel owner ousts incumbent state lawmaker in Republican primary for legislative seat. The Associated Press Next StoryAT&T antitrust win may herald a new wave of media mergers Previous Story5 executives sentenced in ‘Made in USA’ boots scheme