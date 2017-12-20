MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic voters in Racine’s 66th Assembly District have likely picked their next state representative.

Greta Neubauer defeated Racine Alderman John Tate II in unofficial returns from Tuesday’s primary election. Neubauer will be unopposed in the Jan. 16 election with no Republican or other party candidates on the ballot.

The previous representative in the 66th District, Cory Mason, gave up the seat to concentrate on his duties as Racine mayor. Neubauer was Mason’s legislative aide.