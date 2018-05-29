SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Netflix television series about the world’s reaction to a man whose followers claim he is sent by God will film in New Mexico.
The 10-episode series, “Messiah,” stars Michelle Monaghan and Medhi Dehbi.
The state Film Office announced Tuesday that New Mexico will serve as a double for an overseas location. More than 2,300 people in New Mexico are expected to be employed as crew members, actors and background talent.
Production begins in early June and runs through mid-August.
Albuquerque, Mountainair, Estancia, Belen, Santa Fe and Clines Corners will serve as filming locations.