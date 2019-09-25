JERUSALEM — Israeli President Reuven Rivlin asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to try forming a new governing coalition, moving the country into the next phase of its postelection haggling.

Rivlin’s decision to offer Netanyahu the first go at forming a government comes after the final results from last weeks election raised his Likud party’s count from 31 seats in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, the Knesset, a single seat behind rival Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party.

Neither of the two factions is close to a 61-seat majority. The close result reflects a divided electorate, and Rivlin has tried to mediate a power-sharing agreement between them

When all the newly elected Knesset members made their preferences known to Rivlin this week, Netanyahu emerged as the leading choice, with a one-member edge. While the president has some discretion over who he picks to have the first crack at forming a government, he is bound to select the candidate he thinks has the best chance of actually assembling a majority.

“[Netanyahu] has got one more recommendation than Gantz does, so it would be logical for him to take first bite of the cherry,” said Jason Pearlman, a one-time media adviser to Rivlin.

After two meetings with Gantz and Netanyahu at Rivlin’s official residence failed to produce a deal, the president decided to act.

“He’s clearly trying to get things moving as quickly as possible,” said Pearlman.

Rivlin may have been looking at a difficult calendar. Israel is about to enter a holiday slowdown with

Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, beginning on Sunday evening and several other holidays to soon follow. And next Wednesday, Netanyahu faces a hearing on corruption charges that is expected to lead to his indictment.

Rivlin’s choice of Netanyahu advances Israel’s complex electoral process to the next phase, but it does not move the country much closer to a resolution of the political gridlock that has consumed it for much of the year.

Netanyahu will have at least four weeks to build a 61-seat majority and the possible scenarios are many. Israelis are constantly shifting through the scenarios, which range from Netanyahu and Gantz sharing the prime minister’s job on a rotating basis to another collapse of the process leading to Israel’s third election of the year.

If Netanyahu ultimately fails to assemble a majority, he will have to return the mandate to the president. Rivlin could then give another candidate a chance.

As always in Israeli politics, the deal making is dizzying. Immediately following last week’s election, Netanyahu extracted written support from right-wing and ultraorthodox parties.

Representatives of the two ultraorthodox parties — Shas and United Torah Judaism — and Yamina, a religious nationalist faction of three smaller parties, pledged support for Netanyahu in their meetings with the president on Sunday and Monday. Their backing brings the number of Knesset members backing Netanyahu to 55.

Gantz drew support from two left-wing parties, Labor and the Democratic Union, adding 11 members to the 33 from Blue and White. He also received backing for the first time in three decades from a union of Arab parties, which traditionally refrain from recommending a prime ministerial candidate to the president, and that gave him an additional 10 votes.

Arab parliamentarians are unlikely to be invited to join a coalition. But even with their backing, support for Gantz was one less than Netanyahu.

Three Arab parliamentarians from the Arab nationalist party Balad refused to recommend either candidate, as did hawkish former defense minister Avigdor Liberman.

In the past, Liberman, who shares the prime minister’s right-wing positions on security, has put his support behind Netanyahu. But it was Liberman’s refusal to join a government with the ultraorthodox that sent the country to an unprecedented second election. In that vote, Liberman doubled his Yisrael Beitenu party’s presence in the Knesset, drawing eight seats. He has said that he wants to see a centrist, secular, unity government between Likud and Blue and White, minimizing the influence of sectoral parties.