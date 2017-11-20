LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada man whose uncle was one of the victims killed by followers of Charles Manson says the cult leader’s death doesn’t bring him any comfort.

Anthony DiMaria of Henderson said Manson’s death Sunday doesn’t change the fact that victims like his uncle Jay Sebring were killed.

Sebring, actress Sharon Tate and five others were killed by Manson’s followers in 1969.

Sebring was a celebrity hair stylist.

DiMaria, who was 3-years-old when his uncle was killed, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Sebring had fought hard to achieve his goals and use the last moments of his life to fight and stand up “against an evil.”

DiMaria is working on a documentary about his uncle.

